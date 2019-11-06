The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former Speaker of Anambra State Assembly, Mrs Rita Maduagwu for the Nnewi South State Constituency.

The Chairman of the court, Justice Ignatius Agube in a unanimous decision affirmed the judgement of the trial court which upheld the election of Mr Johnbosco Akaegbobi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 State Assembly election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maduagwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had challenged the outcome of the election before the State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Awka.

Maduagwu had alleged that the election was marred with irregularities, including over voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

However, the tribunal in its judgment dismissed the petition filed by the immediate past speaker of the state assembly for lacking in merit.

The former speaker approached the appellate court following her dissatisfaction with the decision of the trial court.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the respondent, Mr Ikenna Amechi commended the court for arriving at such decision.

Amechi described the judgment as the popular will of the people of the constituency, adding that the candidate won his opponents squarely in the field.

Also, Akaegbobi described the judgement as a big relief to him and members of his constituency.

The lawmaker said that his constituency had witnessed significant improvement within the four months he had been in office as a legislator.

“I feel so happy that this matter has finally come to an end. My constituents are equally happy,” he said.

The lawmaker called on Maduagwu to sheathe her sword and support him as he strives to make life more meaningful for their people.

“Maduagwu is my aunty. I respect her a lot and had no reason to contest with her if not that this is politics. I will try to make peace with her,” he said.

Akaegbobi said that he had within his short stay in office enrolled members of his constituents into Community Health Insurance Scheme which he described as a significant achievement in the area.

(NAN)