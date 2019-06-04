Macron women’s team training camp

Doosuur Iwambe

French president Emmanuel Macron travelled to the national training centre at Clairefontaine to have lunch with the French women’s team, who kick off their World Cup campaign on Friday.

In Clairefontaine, in the Paris suburbs, Macron urged the women to “play as a team”.

He also reaffirmed his support to the team urging them to defend the club.

“We must defend our model, our clubs,” said. “I do not think it is a good idea to sacrifice the viability of our model for the benefit of a few,” he said.

Back at the Elysee Palace, Macron met Infantino, who signed an agreement to support football development projects in Africa, particularly for girls.

Macron then met the French players and staff who won the men’s World Cup last July and again talked about playing as a team.

“You have made an entire country proud because you have won together,” Macron said during a 45-minute speech. “You have combined individual excellence with the irreproachable sense of the collective.”

He then returned to Paris where he welcomed first FIFA president Gianni Infantino and then presented the French men’s team with Legion d’Honneur medals.

Macron is also due to attend a cocktail reception ahead of the FIFA Congress at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Macron also criticized planned changes to the Champions League which would guarantee places to the biggest clubs.