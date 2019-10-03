Olympique Lyonnais forwards Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier made the most of dreadful defensive errors to score in a 2-0 Champions League win at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute when Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate gave the ball away cheaply in his own half to Houssem Aouar, and his pass found Depay, who slotted it under keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner provided a constant threat up front but a ludicrous attempt at a stepover on the edge of his own box by Nordi Mukiele gifted the ball to Terrier, and he rounded the keeper to score his side’s second in the 65th minute.

The win puts Lyon second in Group G on four points, behind Zenit St Petersburg, who beat bottom side Benfica 3-1 at home, on goal difference. Leipzig are third on three points. (Reuters/NAN)