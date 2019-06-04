Lying under oath: Court summons Gbajabiamila

…fix June 10 for arraignment

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A Grade 1, Area Court sitting in Karshi, Abuja has summoned a member, representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to appear before it to answer to criminal charge bothering on alleged lying under oath.

The Court had consequently fixed June 10 for arraignment.

Gbajabiamila is among the major contenders for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly billed for inauguration on June 11.

The suit, which was instituted by a political party, African People’s Party (APP), is seeking leave to serve the defendant criminal summons by substituted means.

The Complainant also prayed the court for an order to serve the summon on the defendant through the office of the clerk of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Granting the order, the presiding judge, Ana’s Isah Mohammed held that, “An order is hereby granted granting the Complainant leave to serve the defendant the summon through the office of the clerk of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The Complainant had brought a direct criminal complaint pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The grouse of the Complainant was that the defendant lied under Oath in his INEC form 001 where he allegedly lied under oath and thereby committed perjury

In the said complaint, the Complainant submitted that Gbajabiamila has been a member of the Federal House of Representatives since 2003 and presently a member of the House of Representatives representing the people of Surulere 1, Federal Constituency.

“The defendant graduated from the Nigerian Law School and hereafter proceeded to the United State of America whereas he was admitted to practice as Attorney Solicitor and Counselor in the Several Court of Georgia except the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal of Georgia under the name Femi Gbaja.

The Complainant contended that Gbajabiamila was convicted for fraud in the UK, but lied under oath when he denied in his INEC form that he has never been fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud or any offence imposed by a Court or Tribunal.

The Complainant who attached the defendant INEC form 001 also submitted that the defendant lied when he said that he has not in the last ten years been convicted for an offence involving dishonesty.

Giving the background of the case in US in a complaint letter dated November 12 , 2014 written to State Bar of Georgia , Grievance , attached to the suit, the Complainant, one Hanyator Barry had submitted that, “I was involved in a car accident on December 24,2001 in Morland avenue with my daughter and sister , Yaye T. Barry.

We hired a lawyer Mr. Bleiberg together (Sister Andi). Later on, we fired him. I hired a lawyer Mr. Harry Malka, my sister Yaye T. Barry hired Mr. Femi Gbaja.

“Mr. Femi Gbaja took my case without my consent, for my check 25.000.00$ from the insurance company Vesta. P.O Box 23410 Nashville TN, 31202 without my consent cashed and left.

“I have never seen him, never talk to him or contacted him. One of his associate is Mr. Sam Phone 404_581_9511 try to convince me that I will receive my money . He was lying , I never received anything .