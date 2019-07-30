Godwin Anyebe

Lush hair, a hair extension brand alongside the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) Lagos chapter, organized hair braiding competition among stylists from across the twenty local Governments areas in Lagos.

The hairstylist contest was a braids competition amongst 20 teams from across the local governments in Lagos State. Each team comprises of a model, stylist and an assistant who slugged it out to in order to emerge as the winners of the monetary reward offered by the lush brand.

The monetary reward came in the order of N150,000 for the Winner, N100,000 for the 1st runner up and N50,000 for the 2nd runner up.

Out of the twenty teams that contested, Model Olamide Osoba from OrileAgege LGA came first and won for the team N150,000.00, Model OyeloroSidikat and team from Kosofe LGA received N100,000.00 for the second and finally Model RoselineOgunyemi From Etiosa LGA alongside her team went back home with N50,000,00.

According to Mrs Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group who represented the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms Sukhm Pannu, “it is such a great pleasure collaborating with one the most credible hairdressing regulatory associations in the country- the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) in organizing such an exciting yet cerebral hair stylists competition which captured all the local Government Areas in Lagos State”.

“We are happy that all the association members found this engagement activity very worthwhile as we believe this will not only help to stimulate creative thinking among them, it will equally encourage everyone to realize that there are so much more beautiful hairstyles both cultural and contemporary which can be achieved with LUSH HAIR other than the regular braids strands alone,” she said.

Contestants were all given one and half hours duration, during which they were judged based on creativity, tools handling, finishing and neatness, composure, seamless and innovative colour scheme, etc.