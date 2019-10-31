A Fast-rising Ghanaian vocalist, Luminary DMR, is ready to take over the African music scene with the photo-shoot of his upcoming single, titled “Agyeiwaa.” Born Joseph Luminary Adzrago, Luminary DMR is an independent music artiste and a songwriter from Accra, Ghana.

After taking a temporary break from the music industry to complete his tertiary education, he is set to release this new record titled “Agyeiwaa,” under the management of DMR Records, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agyeiwaa is a sweet sensational Afro beat record, mixed with Ghanaian high life rhythms, and composed with Ghanaian and Nigerian slangs, with a mixture of indigenous pidgin English.

The afro-pop singer is no doubt ready to take the showbiz scene by storm and make unprecedented recognition with Agyeiwaa in the Ghanaian and Nigerian ever-improving music industry.

Joseph Luminary Adzrago

The song, which was released by the streaming giants, Spotify, has an analytical overview of artistes’ performances on the music streaming platform for the year 2019, and some artistes have shared their numbers with their fans.

Luminary’s song, Agyeiwaa, which was barely released a fortnight ago, has rapidly made an appearance on the chart, and comfortably pegged at a startling number 5, beating the likes of better known acts like Wizkid, Davido, Wizkid, Rihana and many others.

Luminary DMR, over the years, has distinctively proved it times without number, that he’s the ‘baddest’ in the game, and his song Agyeiwaa, has already started making waves on the international chart shows, just few weeks after its release.

Luminary, one of Ghana’s biggest and wave-making afro pop artistes, was dominating iTunes charts globally, with ground-breaking chart positions across Apple Music charts in America, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Nigeria and Switzerland, among others.