Luiz and Ceballos fight: Arteta plays down Arsenal training ground incident

Mikel Arteta has played down reports of a fight between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz in training – saying incidents happen all the time behind closed doors.

The Athletic revealed on Thursday that Ceballos and Luiz had clashed after the latter had taken exception to a challenge by the Spaniard during a training ground match at London Colney.

It was reported that Luiz hit Ceballos in the face, leaving the midfielder with a scratch on his nose, although Ceballos, who is on loan from Real Madrid for the season, labelled the story as ‘fake’ on social media.

Despite the Spaniard’s denials, it is understood that the two players did indeed clash – although Arteta said he did not see exactly what went on when he was quizzed on the incident.

The Arsenal boss did insist, however, that there is now ‘no problem at all’ between the pair, who could both feature when the Gunners take on Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

“I have got a really bad vision from far,” Arteta said with a smile. “That is why we train behind closed doors.

“Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of times. Those things get resolved immediately within the team and there is not much to say.”