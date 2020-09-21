Luis Suarez ready for Atletico Madrid move

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has agreed to join Laliga rivals Atletico Madrid after the Catalonia club terminated his contract

READ ALSO: Man City confirms IIkay Gundogan is COVID-19 positive

El Mundo Deportivo reports that the Uruguayan striker has a personal agreement in place with Atletico.

🤝 El Barça y Luis Suárez pactan la recisión de contrato del uruguayo, según @EsportsRAC1



⏳ ¿Atlético de Madrid?https://t.co/1vB9AlLfxF — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 21, 2020

Daily Times reports that Suarez has been a revelation for Barcelona since joining them in the summer of 2014 having netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile Koeman recently did a u-turn and said that Suarez will have a role to play, if he prefers to stays at Barcelona.

Koeman on Catalan network TV3 revealed that Barcelona will accept Suarez just like every other players if he decides to say.

He said “I’ve spoken to him about his future and we’re waiting to see whether or not he leaves, we still don’t know,”

“But we respect every contract here and if in the end he doesn’t find a club and he stays, he’ll be just like any other player in the squad,” Koeman added.