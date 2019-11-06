The German airline said on Wednesday Lufthansa is cancelling a total of 1,300 flights with around 180,000 passengers affected as a result of a two-day cabin crew strike.

On Thursday, 700 of 3,000 planned flights are to be cancelled with 600 axed on Friday.

Lufthansa lost a bid to halt the strike at a Frankfurt labour court earlier on Wednesday, but the company said it would appeal.

ALSO READ ”In handling real estate competitions, we see ourselves as Co-stakeholders”



The industrial action is set to mainly affect flights leaving from Germany.