German airline Lufthansa confirmed on Monday that 100 flights had failed to take off during a token weekend strike called by the Ufo union, representing flight attendants.

“We are now able to fly our normal offer,’’ a Lufthansa spokesman said in Frankfurt after the Sunday strike targeting four company subsidiaries ended at midnight.

The company was evaluating the effects of the strike and considering legal action, she said.

Ufo is to discuss its future action with its collective bargaining commission.

The union is in conflict with the core Lufthansa Company and with its German subsidiaries, Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline and Sunexpress.

It has launched moves to ballot its members for an all-out strike. The ballot is to be concluded by Nov. 1.

Strikes at the core airline Lufthansa were called off after the union accepted a 2 per cent pay rise for cabin crew working for it.

Lufthansa is still not prepared to conclude the formal collective pay agreements with Ufo as it no longer recognizes the union’s board of management as having the authority to represent itself after significant management disputes.

The airline group wants to deny the union the ability to conclude collective pay agreements in a legally binding manner before the courts.

In the background, the competing union Verdi is preparing to conclude new collective pay agreement for the cabin crew.

