Lucifer is more potent than the name, Jesus – Daddy Freeze

Media personality, Daddy Freeze is here once again with another controversial piece of information as he speaks on the potency of the name of Jesus.

Daddy Freeze is always saying one or the other but this time he has dropped a bomb.

He stated that there is more potency in the name of Lucifer compared to the name of Jesus.

Stating that the name Jesus us a name given by the colonial master as so it has no potent power.

Daddy Freeze further stated that the name of Jesus has no meaning in Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, Latin, or English.

But the name Lucifer means light-bringer.

Taking to the gram, he wrote; I declare to you today that praying in the name or title ‘Lucifer’ is more potent than praying in the name your colonial masters gave your savior.

Jesus has NO meaning in Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, Latin or English, while Lucifer’ on the other hand means ‘light bringer’ as used in the original Latin scriptures quoted below, correctly translated from the Greek word ‘φωσφόρος’ which has the 100 percent exact same meaning as Lucifer.

Below, you can clearly see a well-documented instance of Peter calling Christ ‘Lucifer’ in the Latin Bible and in the Greek Bible.

The original language of the New Testament is GREEK and to properly understand Scripture, you can’t neglect it.

The Greek and Latin Bibles were written more than 1,600 years before the grossly erroneous biblical mistranslation called the King James Version was declared as the ‘Authorized Version’.

2 Peter 1:19

Greek Study Bible.

καὶ ἔχομεν βεβαιότερον τὸν προφητικὸν λόγον, ᾧ καλῶς ποιεῖτε προσέχοντες ὡς λύχνῳ φαίνοντι ἐν αὐχμηρῷ τόπῳ, ἕως οὗ ἡμέρα διαυγάσῃ καὶ φωσφόρος ἀνατείλῃ ἐν ταῖς καρδίαις ὑμῶν·

2 Peter 1:19

Biblia Sacra Vulgata.

et habemus firmiorem propheticum sermonem cui bene facitis adtendentes quasi lucernae lucenti in caliginoso loco donec dies inlucescat et lucifer oriatur in cordibus vestris

~FRZ