LSETF executive secretary exits LASG, takes up senior role in EKSG

Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) announces the exit of its Executive Secretary, Mr Akintunde Oyebode, who leaves the Fund on March 31 2019, to take up a senior role with the Ekiti State Government.

Commenting, the Chairman of the LSETF, Mrs Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru said; “We thank Mr Akintunde Oyebode for his work as a pioneer Executive Secretary of the Fund. His leadership and commitment to job creation contributed to the Fund’s success and impact.

Akintunde has demonstrated that young people have the capacity to succeed in leadership roles. We are glad that the Fund has positioned him for higher responsibilities.

We will miss his leadership and wish him the best in his future endeavours. Our strong leadership team and succession plan will ensure the Fund continues to operate seamlessly.”

In his remarks, Mr Akintunde Oyebode said, “I am grateful to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for finding me worthy to serve the people of Lagos State, especially in supporting job creation, and as a result, lifting our most vulnerable people out of poverty.

I am also very grateful to the Lagos State House of Assembly, especially the House Committee on Wealth Creation and Employment, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment and Ministry of Finance for their support.

Finally, I would like to thank the Board of Trustees whose support and guidance shaped our work; and my brilliant colleagues, whose invaluable contribution delivered the impressive results we achieved so far.”

LSETF’s MSME Loan Programme has disbursed over N6.5 billion to almost 10,000 beneficiaries; while over 3,500 unemployed Lagos residents have been provided with vocational training, with over 1,500 of the trainees placed in jobs; The Fund’s Lagos Innovates programme has supported over 80 start-ups.

In total, LSETF’s interventions have helped create almost 90,000 jobs in Lagos State since it started operations on March 1, 2016.