LP Crisis: Court orders Ogun LP factional leader to pay N.180m

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, has ordered the Chief Biodun Owolabi-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, to pay a total sum of One Hundred and Eighty thousand Naira to all respondents in the case he instituted against the National Chairman of the Party and seventeen others.

The Court also gave a stern warning to the legal team of the faction to pursue Its matter with all seriousness adding that the law court is not a theatrical stage but for serious business.

It could be recalled that a faction of the Party had dragged the national chairman of the party, Abdulkabir Abdulsalam, State Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi; the Independent National Electoral Commission; the Inspector General of Police; Director General of the State Security Service and a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu before a Federal High Court in Abeokuta.

Others joined in a suit no FHC/A3/CS/10/18 were the Ogun State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, the National Legal Adviser of Labour Party, Oyeleke Akingbade, former Chairman of the party in the state, Bode Simeon, a chieftain of the party in the state, Saburi Aroyewun and the party itself.

Owolabi and two others in the suit prayed the court to restrain the defendants from interfering with issues pertaining to the party.

At the resume of the hearing on Wednesday, Counsel to the Plaintiff, Barrister Olaoluwa Agunbiade made an oral application for short adjournment saying that the Senior Counsel for the Plaintiff had minor delay on his way to Court that day, a plea that was argued against by one of the defendants Counsel.

Opposing the application, the lead counsel to the respondents Barrister Monday Mawah reminded the court of effect of continuous delay on the part of the Plaintiff more so that the processes for the 2019 general elections is around the corner.

“They brought us here and we are desirous to go ahead with the matter, since the Senior Counsel had an issue with his Car, the Assistant can as well go ahead with the matter in the alternative “.

Barrister Mawah thereafter asked for a sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira as cost.

In his ruling, Justice Watila Ibrahim warned the Counsel to the Plaintiff not to waste the time of the court as it is not a theater home.

“Courts are meant for serious business, it is not a theatrical stage this attitudinal behavior has to stop since the court is not going to tolerate any unseriouness”.

He then awarded a “sum of Ten Thousand Naira for each of the respondents which must be paid before the next adjourned date.