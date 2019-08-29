The third busiest airport in the United States and seventh busiest in the world, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, has hired therapy animals that comprise, dogs, cats and other animals, for the purpose of giving soothing comfort for its passengers.

The Louisville airport which was renamed to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in honor of the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali who is a Louisville native On January 16, 2019, partnered with Wonderful Animals Giving Support to bring in certified pet therapy animals.

According to the authorities of the airport, the goal is to help passengers have a more relaxing travel experience.

A spokesperson for the airport said, Natalie Chaudion, said, “Folks that are maybe a little anxious about traveling or have a death in the family, a military deployment , other situations that could be a little stressful, we hope this just provides them a little bit of comfort,”

The animals have already started their work at the airport of which lots of therapy dogs were found at the airport. They will also have cats and other small animals.

According to the airport authorities, the animals will for now, only be there Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.