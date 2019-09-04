…As 31 win car, fridges, TV sets, Tricycle in Abeokuta

Ladesope Ladelokun

National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) whose coordinator witnessed the presentation of prizes for 31 lucky customers in Abeokuta and Ogun State in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promotion, has commended the transparent process of rewarding the winners, describing the promo as unprecedented.

It was a harvest of prizes on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State as 31 consumers were presented with refrigerators, television sets, tricycle and a saloon car in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promotion.

The Coordinator of the NLRC, Fasuhanmi Omotayo said his commission has so far been impressed with the promo and lauded the management of Dangote Cement for the gesture of rewarding its cement consumers in such a manner.

He said the transparent nature of the promo was commendable because what you see on the card is what you win and that the promo by all measures has been successful.

Dangote Cement Regional Sales Director, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje said the promo was borne out of the company desire to economically empower all its customers along the value chain and that the current promo was targeted at empowering its consumers.

“Because it is meant to empower them that is why we carefully chose the prizes. We have cars, tricycles, motorcycles, refrigerators and television sets, all these have economic value”, Mabogunje said.

The Sales Director explained that the company also has put in place other empowerment schemes for its distributors, retailers and other customers.

In his remark, Head, Dangote Cement Route to Market, Kayode Akin-Bamidele said about 20 cars have been won so far remaining 23 with many tricycles, motocycles, Television sets and refrigerators to go before the promo ends at the end of September.

He thanked the consumers for their patronage of Dangote Cement, saying the promo was the biggest ever in the country by any company and that such humongous promo value could only be done by Dangote Cement.

Apart from winning prizes when buying Dangote Cement, Mr. Akin-Bamidele said the consumer would also be buying the best quality cement at the most affordable prices while urging the consumers to spread the news to others.