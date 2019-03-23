Loose Media, AAF offer $1000 grant to creative writers

…challenge writers to dismantle cultural timidity with loose conversation.

By Chris Onuoha

To bring back the memories of story telling beyond conventional practice, LOOSE media in partnership with African Artists’ Foundation (AAF) recently announced a five month grants initiative to support the launch of a platform for aspiring writers known as ‘Loose Conversations’.

The Loose Conversation initiative is designed to challenge one’s mindset; a storytelling- based strategy to give a voice to conversation society has been afraid to have, challenging the status quo and allowing for new standards of thinking.



Announcing this to the media, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, LOOSE Media Limited, Valentine Ohu, said: ‘’The grant provides important funding to support aspiring writers, further important conversations and invest in online communities through writing.’’

He also stated that storytelling has been a cherished cultural heritage in Nigeria and before the advent of western civilization, one of the effective ways of entertainment back then was by telling a story.

“Of course, there are concomitant teaching values associated with telling and retelling story.

The ‘everyone has a story’ literary commission is a meaningful reflection of our unique relationships and experiences through the art of storytelling,’ says Ohu.

Ohu noted from March, 2019, the organization will grant one lucky winner $1,000 for five exceptional stories and $1,000 to one writer every month until July 2019.

He said the initiative is dedicated to empower writers from all backgrounds to express themselves in unorthodox ways.



‘’The first submission window for this grant will be from March 11th till March 18. To advance this grant, Loose Media will employ various offline and online promotional tools to support this work and enhance outreach,’’ he said.

Uzoamaka Umeh, Creative Director, Loose Media also said that moralities have been pit in place o ensure hitch free contest. She said that the competition cut across all categories of writer with no age limit, but stated that it is only compelling creative contribution that conforms to the set rules will be qualified for the grant.



Nguveren Ahua, Development Manager at AAF also reiterated that the collaboration is in consonant with the foundation’s initiatives in promoting art and culture in Africa.

She mentioned that loose conversation is similar to ‘Talk your own’ programme anchored by the foundation.



Meanwhile Miss Umeh concludes that it is one off project that will engage and empower young aspiring writers to explore their potentials for posterity.