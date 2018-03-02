Loeries CEO to visit Nigeria, meet with creative leaders

Preparatory to the 2018 Loeries Creative Festival, the CEO of Loeries, Andrew Human is due in Nigeria to engage with the Nigerian agency leaders on how their agencies can submit winning entries at Loeries.

The interaction, which holds in Lagos on Thursday, 8 March 2018 at 10am, will offer the Loeries team a chance for closer working relationship with the Nigerian creative community; he will also be presenting winning examples from the 2017 Loeries awards.

Human will also share insights on how to prepare entries and what the judges expects from winning submission for Loeries 2018.

Though, the event is strictly by invitation, but intending participant can confirm participation by the website of Loeris creative festival.

In the last couple of years, Nigerian agencies have shown increasing interest in the award. Last year, eight agencies from Nigeria sent in entries, a much improved number from the previous year.

And for the 2018 edition, Loeries is hoping to have more Nigerian creatives register their presence at the festival, hence the Lagos seminar.

A similar event was held last year prior to 2017 Loeries where Humans provided the criteria upon which creative works are judged. He listed the criteria as innovation, quality of execution, relevance to the market audience, relevance to the brand, and relevance to the chosen medium.

Highlighting the six steps to winning a Loeries award, Human said,” start with a great idea. Keep the work simple like in the newspapers; let the heading tell the story; don’t keep the best for the last like in a novel. Don’t create work for the sole purpose of winning an award; work with your clients and do work that add value to your clients. Study the category and know where to enter.

“Make your stats relevant. And lastly, presentation can make you lose an award; treat every entry as a pitch.”

Stories by Godwin Anyebe