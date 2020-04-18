The Yobe and Borno states’ COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committees have agreed to tighten border closure to prevent unauthorised movement of people between the two states.

The Deputy Governor Yobe, Idi Gubana, disclosed this after a joint meeting of the committees in Warsala, a border community between the two states, on Saturday.



Gubana, who is also the Chairman, Yobe Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, explained that the decision had become imperative, following the discoveries of suspected cases in some Northern states.



While stating that the borders would remain closed, the deputy governor added that government would continue monitor the situation and keep people abreast of any development.



He appealed to the citizens of both states to bear with the lockdown order, saying that they should repent from their sins and seek for divine intervention over the deadly Coronavirus.



Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, described as necessary, the decision to halt movements between the two states in order to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic