By Chioma Joseph

A police Inspector, Taloju Martin, has been arrested and tried for allegedly extorting a motorist of N40 , 000 in Lagos.

Martin who is the Station Ifficer (SO), at Ago Police Division, had extorted the said sum from the victim, after his vehicle was impounded for violating restriction of movement.



A video of the police inspector counting money had emerged social media, which led to an order for his arrest by the Commissioner of Police, CO Hakeem Odumosu.



According to a statement by the Police Publc Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, CP Odumosu had also ordered for an investigation of the entire police division.



Bala in the statement said: “ The attention of the Lagos State Police Command is drawn to a video on social media in which an Inspector was captured counting N40,000 he extorted from the owner of a vehicle he impounded for violating restriction of movement order. After analysing the video, the culprit was identified and arrested.



“ He is Inspector Taloju Martin attached to Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO). The complainant has also been identified. The money extorted is recovered and handed over to him by the Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumos, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), to carry out an in depth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole.



“ Meanwhile, the Inspector arrested is handed over to Provost Marshall for Orderly Room Trials. Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.