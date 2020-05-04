The chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon.Idris Bolaji Muse Ariyoh has commended the people of his council and the state in general for their corporation and perseverance over the Federal Government declared lockdown in the state over the last few months.

The council boss said however that as the state begin preparations for the gradual easing of the lockdown that the people should be conscious that all dangers was not yet over and should therefore be cautious in that they do, knowing that the virus was still on its prowl.

The chairman in a statement he personally urged the people to continue to obey the rules set out to avoid the further spread of the virus, “we take into cognizance that avoiding crowded space and maintaining social distancing is still very much important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“I implore our Market leaders, shops and store owners with corporate organisations operating within the jurisdiction of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government to ensure strict compliance with personal and environmental hygiene with the provision of mobile water tap in all strategic locations for regular washing of the hands.”

The statement read in part, “I commend the patriotism, resilience, perseverance and sacrifices we have endured for a couple of weeks now in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite the economic challenges and pains inflicted on us as a result of the lockdown, our civility as responsible citizens wasn’t traded away.

“I salute your courage, tenacity, determination and your contributions in the struggle to conquer the spread of the virus.

“As we look forward to the relaxation of the Federal and Lagos State Government directive on the lockdown with movement and commercial activities bid to commence fully on Monday, we should all bear in mind that the fight against the Virus is not yet Uhuru.

COVID-19: AKTH trains personnel on proper use of PPE



“It is a continuous one with the need for strict adherence to precautionary and preventive measures earlier stated by the World Health Organisation (W.H.O) to avert further spread of the virus which mainly depend on humans as carrier if necessary measures are not taken.

“It’s pertinent we take into cognizance that avoiding crowded space and maintaining social distancing is still very much important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“I implore our Market leaders, shops and store owners with corporate organisation operating within the jurisdiction of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government to ensure strict compliance with personal and environmental hygiene with the provision of mobile water tap in all strategic locations for regular washing of the hands.

“Our environmental and health officials will be on the lookout to ensure strict compliance as deviants would be sanctioned appropriately.

“Recall that during the lockdown, our markets and public spaces have all been decontaminated and disinfected, failure to keep to environmental and personal hygiene would make them unsafe again, to make our environment safe all hands must be on deck in ensuring compliance is highly maintained.

“We must all realise that the fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility, the need to live by the reality in the fight against COVID-19 by Supporting the #Operation Mask Lagos# with the wearing of face mask and hand gloves as part of measures to ensure our going out is devoid of contracting the virus.

“As a government at the grassroots, we are not relaxing our horse in the fight against COVID-19, and your utmost support is still much needed.”