The Kaduna State government has introduced radio and television teaching programmes to keep pupils and students learning at home during the lockdown period, occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, who disclosed this in Kaduna on Sunday, said the that programme would commence on April 6.



Yayi said that the digital lessons programme would focus on Senior Secondary School Students preparing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations.



She said that the programme was aimed at preventing students from being idle at home while on lockdown, which, she said, might affect their academic performances.



According to her, the programme is designed to keep the students busy with academic activities, which would be delivered through television and radio stations so that they could continue learning, while staying safe at home.



“This is part of the state government’s efforts in deploying digital platforms to improve teaching and learning in public schools.



“You are aware that senior secondary school students will write WAEC and NECO examinations as soon as the Coronavirus crisis is over.



“We are trying as much as we can to ensure that the lockdown does not affect their performances in the examinations,” she said.



The permanent secretary said that the programme would be aired on all major television and radio stations in the state, between 9:00 am. and 11:30 am., adding that it would cover all the subjects.



She said that the lessons would be 20 minutes per period and two times in a week, with the exception of Mathematics and English Language, which would be three times in a week.



She also said that the contacts, names and phone numbers of the teachers would be provided for the students to ask questions. (NAN)