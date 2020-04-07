What have been a bloody clash between commutters and security operatives was averted Tuesday morning at the Nyanya check-point following the intervention of the of the FCTA enforcement team, led by Commandant Mauruf Idowu.



Trouble started when angry commuters and residents tried to resist the total closure of the Abuja-Keffi expressway at the Nyanya check-point in line with the Administration’s decision to intensify the sit at home directive from Tuesday.

According to eye witness, security operatives deployed to enforce the directive, totally shut down the border between Nasarwa and the FCT preventing any form of movement across the line.

This was a far departure from last week operation where commutters on essential duty were screened and allowed to pass.



The frustrated commuters who said they had spent over six hours waiting for the road to be opened, expressed dissatisfaction over the tactics deployed by the security operatives.



The arrival of the FCT Administration enforcement team dowsed the already charged atmosphere as security operatives manning the border were directed to commence screening of motorists to allow those on essential duty passage.