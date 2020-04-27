Bauchi State Government is to constitute mobile courts to try violators of its partial lockdown order.

The state Deputy Governor, Sen. Baba Tela, made this known in Bauchi on Monday while assessing the level of compliance with the partial lockdown in the state.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Tinubu’s aide died of COVID-19, another tests positive



Tela, who is also the State Chairman, State Task Force on COVID-19, said the setting up of the courts would ensure that the preventive measures put in place to check the spread of the disease were followed,

According to him, the decision is to ensure total compliance with the protocol of social distancing as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the scourge.

The deputy governor appealed to citizens of the state to cooperate with the government by adhering to the measures put in place to avoid community transmission of the virus.

He urged the people to as much as possible, stay at home to stay safe.

In a related development, the Police in Bauchi said the command in synergy with other sister agencies, had commenced inspection tour within the state to ensure compliance.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Kamal Abubakar.

He said that, “In view of the foregoing, the command calls for understanding by the general public to view this order as a proactive measure to protect their lives and property against the deadly virus and comply with it.’’

Abubakar urged members of the public to continue to observe social distancing, explaining that only one person was allowed to ride on a motorcycle and not more than two persons on a tricycle.

He said that markets would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. saying the restriction did not affect supermarkets and those selling food items, drugs and other essential items.