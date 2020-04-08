Likari Ventures in collaboration with Agro Mall and Young Ranchers Nigeria Limited have donated N5 million to Gombe State Government, as their contributions in the fight against COVID-19.

The Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Atiku as chairman, Likari Ventures made the presentation, which include Medicated soap and Sanitizers worth N2 million to the government on behalf of the companies in Gombe on Wednesday.

Atiku said the aim of the donation was to support the state government and people of the state in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

He commended the state government for taking a proactive measure toward preventing the spread of COVID-19 hence the donation to complement government efforts.

In his response, Chairman of the Taskforce Committee COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, commended Likari Ventures and other companies for their assistance, which he described as timely.

He called on spirited individuals and corporate organisations in the state who were willing to give, to channel their donations to the State Taskforce on COVID-19He expressed optimism that efforts being put in place by government at various levels would go a long way to help in curtailing the spread of the disease in Gombe state and the country in general.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 16 out of the 17 samples taken were negative and the remaining one is still pending.

NAN reports that the isolation centre at the specialist hospital for critical case of COVID-19 is ready.

The remaining four centres of mild and moderate cases in Kwadon, Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye and Kaltungo Local Government Areas were at variours stages of completion.