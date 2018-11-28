Lobi Stars promise Nigeria will regain additional CAF Champions League place

Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide has promised that Nigeria will once again have two slots in the CAF Champions League after his team would have shone in the 2019 edition of the competition.

Lobi Stars are the country’s sole representatives in the Champions League following a poor run of results by Nigerian clubs.

However, coach Ogbeide told SCORENigeria here in Yaounde, Cameroon, ahead of tomorrow’s CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against UMS de Loum, Lobi Stars will so shine in the tournament that Nigeria will then have two representatives by the 2020 tournament.

“We are aware of the enormity of the task, but we hope to be good ambassadors of Nigeria,” he said.

“After this competition, I promise Nigerians that the country will have two slots for this tournament.”

Lobi Stars captain Anthony Agbaji told SCORENigeria: “The team spirit is very high and we are very optimistic of a victory in Cameroon.

“We will make Nigeria proud in Yaounde.”

The match will be played at the Military Barracks Stadium in Yaounde from 3.30pm tomorrow.