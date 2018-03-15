We ‘ll support legislation against illicit drugs Consumption – Delta Speaker

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori has assured of the House’s support on the legislation on the domestication and enactment of laws to assist in the fight against the consumption of illicit drugs, and its substance in the state.

The speaker who made this known to journalist at a symposium for secondary school students with the Theme: “Say no to illicit drugs” organized by the Nigerian Medical Association on National Committee on Narcotics, and substances in collaboration with the Delta State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Tuesday, explained that the House was ready to partner relevant bodies to amend the existing laws, or exact new ones that would help the state, and Federal Governments in the fight against illicit drugs, and substances with the dangers it possess in the society.

The event held at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba attracted students from different schools across the State Medical Personnel, Officials of the Ministry of Education and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) among others.

The speaker emphasized that the effects of the consumption of illicit drugs cannot be over stressed, especially as a known fact that it can lead to mental illness, and destroy the future of “leaders of tomorrow”.

He commended the Nigerian Medical Association for the awareness, and sensitization campaign on the need to shun, and stop illicit drugs, its substances, adding that the House and the State Government were committed to making the youths useful in the society.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr. Oghenekaro Illolo, called on the students to avoid the temptation of indulging in illicit drugs, and substances, adding that no drug addict can be successful in life.

Also, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association National Committee on Narcotics, and its substances Abuse, Dr. Ejiro Iwuoha, noted that in the increasing rate of consumption of narcotics, and illicit drugs across the country as worrisome, disclosing that statistics has shown that about 190, 00 persons die annually due to illicit drugs, while adolescents and youths between 13 and 35 years old are sufficiently affected.

she alarmed that there was also an increase in the percentage of females’ indulgent in drug abuse, and called on the state legislature to make relevant laws, including the domestication of the Tobacco Use Act which was signed into Law in 2015.

In his contributions, the Chief Medical Director, FMC Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma said that the consumption of illicit drugs, and substances had ruined many lives, and stressed the need to address the challenges headlong with constant awareness programmes, and commended the NMA for taking the hold step.