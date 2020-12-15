LiveSpot360 Suspends X-Clusive Burna Boy and Wizkid Concerts, Cites COVID-19 Concerns

Livespot X, the entertainment extension of the creative collective, Livespot360, has announced the suspension of its hugely-anticipated two-day concert experience, Livespot X-Clusive, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The events, initially slated for December 19 and 20, 2020, have been postponed.

Nigeria briefly saw ebb in COVID-19 cases in recent months, with businesses subsequently ordered to open, curfews suspended, and movements unrestricted.

However, in recent weeks, the country has experienced increased COVID-19 cases.

It is in line with this development that LiveSpot360 is suspending the events.

Although the company had initially secured approval from the Lagos State Safety Commission for both events, Dare Art Alade, Chief Creative Director, LiveSpot360 said, “Within the last few days, we have observed an aggressive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, and we are strongly convinced that it is in our collective

interest that we postpone the Livespot X-Clusive Concert Xperience slated for

the 19th and 20th of December, 2020.”

“We know how much the fans needed to let their hair down especially after a tough year, which makes this decision all the more difficult.

Regardless of our thorough health and safety protocol which we had put in place, we know that this is the right thing to do at this critical time in our fight against the virus.

Ensuring the safety of our fans remains a priority,” he explained, mentioning that new dates will be communicated soon.

Livespot X-Clusive was borne out of a desire to celebrate the best of Nigerian music and stage an exciting end to the year for Nigerians with Wizkid and Burna Boy, billed to perform as headline acts, among other A-list artists such as Yemi Alade, Simi, and Chief Creative Director, LiveSpot360, Dare Art Alade.