Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup for a fourth time following a penalty shoot-out defeat of Premier League rivals Chelsea in Istanbul.

Reds goalkeeper Adrian was the hero after he saved from Tammy Abraham’s weak penalty to give Liverpool their first trophy of the season and leave Frank Lampard’s Chelsea devastated.

The Blues took the lead in the first-half in Istanbul when Christian Pulisic put through Olivier Giroud, who made no mistake with a cool left-footed finish.

Bobby Firmino was brought on for Liverpool at half-time and changed the game, setting up Sadio Mane for a simple finish shortly after the re-start.

After Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa made a heroic double save from first Mo Salah then Virgil van Dijk the game went to extra-time, and although Mane got his second with a beautiful finish, Jorginho equalised from the penalty spot after Abraham was brought down by Adrian.

But after nine successful penalties Abraham’s effort was saved to give Liverpool the win.