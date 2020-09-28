Liverpool goalkeeper, Loris Karius completes Union Berlin move

English premier League side, goalkeeper Loris Karius has completed a move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan.

READ ALSO: Aubameyang urges Arsenal to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon

The 27-year-old German terminated his loan spell at Besiktas in May when he was nearing the end of a two-year stint with the Turkish side.

Reacting to his move he said, “I’m looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I’m happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again,” Karius told the club’s website.

“Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga.

“I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga.”

Daily Times understands that Karius who joined Liverpool for £4.7m from Mainz in 2016, last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

He would meet up with Taiwo Awoniyi at Union Berlin who finished 11th in the Bundesliga last season.