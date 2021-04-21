Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd pull out of Super League following backlash

Liverpool have confirmed that they have withdrawn from the Super League.

The Reds issued a statement late on Tuesday evening confirming they had “discontinued” their involvement in the controversial plans, which would have turned the domestic, European and international football world upside down had they come to fruition.

Their decision came at the end of a remarkable 48 hours, in which players and supporters have united, condemning the proposals and calling upon clubs to respect the history and tradition of the world’s most popular sport.

Liverpool’s players made their feelings on the matter crystal clear, releasing co-ordinated statements across their social media channels earlier on Tuesday, while Spirit of Shankly, the supporters’ union, called on club owners Fenway Sports Group to “consider their positions with immediate effect”.

A host of Kop legends, including Robbie Fowler and Sir Kenny Dalglish, urged the club to reconsider its involvement in the proposed Super League, while Jamie Carragher said he “could not see a future” for FSG’s ownership at Anfield.

Around the same time as Liverpool released their statement, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all confirmed their intention to withdraw from the Super League proposals too.

Arsenal issued an open letter to their supporters, in which they apologised for any distress caused. “We made a mistake, and we apologise for it,” it read.

Tottenham, meanwhile, said they regretted “the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal”, while Manchester United said they had “listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.”

Earlier in the day, Manchester City became the first English club to formally announce their intention to leave.

Chelsea, at time of writing, had not done so, although it is widely expected that the Londoners will follow suit.