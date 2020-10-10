LIVE UPDATES: Ondo State Governorship Election

Shooting reported in Ondo state as thugs reportedly attempt to disrupt election.

SHOOTING HAVE STARTED IN ONDO ELECTION …RIGGING HAVE STARTED. pic.twitter.com/hVNYx1uHLo — smith gbenga LAWSON❤ (@Smithocracy) October 10, 2020

The election has been peaceful and orderly so far as voters arrive their polling units.

Eyitayo Jegede arrives polling unit

The Ondo state governorship election is being tightly contested between incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party.

Although 17 political parties fielded candidates for the election, the three aforementioned candidates seem to be at the forefront of the election and many political analysts have said one of the three will emerge the winner.