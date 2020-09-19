LIVE UPDATE: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu battle for Edo governorship seat

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party is seeking re-election in the Edo state governorship election with his main rival being Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress.

Obasaeki came into office on the platform of the APC before falling out with his political godfather, former governor Adams Oshiomhole. Obaseki after being screened by the APC moved to the PDP.

Daily Times gathered that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1.7 million voters are registered to cast their poll in the election.

While 14 political parties presented candidates for the election, the real battle is believed to be between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.