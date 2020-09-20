LIVE UPDATE: Edo state governorship election results

6.27 am: Egor LGA results
APC – 10, 202
PDP – 27, 621
6.23 am Etsako West LGA results
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
Total valid votes – 44,539
Total rejected votes – 2,828
Total votes cast – 47,367
6. 20 am: Esan South East
APC – 9237
PDP -10565
Registered voters -73907
Accredited voters -20274
6.12 am: UROMI Esan North LGA results
APC – 6559
PDP – 13,579
Total Valid vote – 20369
Accredited voters – 20825
6.01 am: Igueben LG
APC – 5,199
PDP – 7,870
Registered Voters: 46,828
Accredited Voters: 13,404
The Edo state governorship election took place on Saturday, September 19 with either Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party or Pastor Osagie Ise-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress tipped to be the winner.
Daily Times gathered that voting process was largely peaceful although Governor Obaseki expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.