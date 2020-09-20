LIVE UPDATE: Edo state governorship election results

6.27 am: Egor LGA results

APC – 10, 202

PDP – 27, 621

6.23 am Etsako West LGA results

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

Total valid votes – 44,539

Total rejected votes – 2,828

Total votes cast – 47,367

6. 20 am: Esan South East

APC – 9237

PDP -10565

Registered voters -73907

Accredited voters -20274

6.12 am: UROMI Esan North LGA results

APC – 6559

PDP – 13,579

Total Valid vote – 20369

Accredited voters – 20825

6.01 am: Igueben LG

APC – 5,199

PDP – 7,870

Registered Voters: 46,828

Accredited Voters: 13,404

The Edo state governorship election took place on Saturday, September 19 with either Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party or Pastor Osagie Ise-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress tipped to be the winner.

Daily Times gathered that voting process was largely peaceful although Governor Obaseki expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission.