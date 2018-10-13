Literacy by radio: Commission distributes 800 radio sets, mobile telephones, to learners

The National Mass Education Commission, North East zonal office, said it distributed no fewer than 800 radio receivers and mobile telephones to 400 informal learners in Bauchi and Borno States under its “Literacy by Radio” pilot programme.

The Zonal Coordinator of the Commission, Mr Mohammed Musawa said that the literacy programme was conducted using radio stations to broadcast to the learners for a period of six months.

“The commission distributed radio receivers and mobile telephones to each of the 400 learners in the states of Bauchi and Borno selected for the pilot Programme.

“Radio stations were used to broadcasts the lessons and the complete programme was downloaded on memory cards of the mobile phones distributed.

“The commission recruited 100 facilitators in each of the states and after two weeks, the facilitators and the learners met face-to-face to discuss issues relating to the learning process, after the facilitators had conducted the lessons on air,” he said.

Musawa said that each state had 50 learning centers, with two facilitators attached to each center, adding that only those with basic and post literacy certificates were enrolled as learners to participate in the Programme.