…..The list is fake news- FG



By Bonaventure Melah



A list containing list of ministers designate and the portfolio attached to them emerged Thursday night with Alhaji Lai Mohammed returning to the Ministry of Information; Rotimi Amaechi to a balkanized Ministry of Transport while Festus Keyamo, Godswill Akpabio and Babatunde Fashola are to take charge of Attorney General/Justice, Niger Delta Affairs and Power ministries respectively.

But the Federal Government has quickly reacted to the list, saying it is ‘fake news,’ and should be regarded. This is not the first time that Federal Government would describe a story as false that would later come out to true.

The list containing the names of ministers which Daily Times obtained last night also has Geoffrey Onyeama returning as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Finance; Maj. Gen. (rtd) Bashir S. Magashi, Defence; Adamu Adamu again for Education; Sabo Nanono Industry, Trade and Investment and Chris Ngige, Labour and Employment.

Others in the list include Mohammed Musa Bello returing to FCT; Ogbonnay Onu back to Science and Technology; Timipre Silva taking over Solid Minerals; Abubakar Malami moving to Interior; Rauf Aregbesola, Budget and National Planning; Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Works; Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Housing; George Akume, Agriculture and Rural Development; Osagie Ehanire now fully in charge of Health; Pauline Tallen, Women Affairs; Muhammadu Mahmoud, Environment; Suleiman H. Adamu, Water Resources; Saleh Mamman Youth and Sports and Hadi Sirika, Aviation.

Still on the list are Mariam Y. Katagum, State for Transportation; Clement IK Anade Agba, State for Environment; O. Adegbite, State for Aviation; Adeleke O. Mamora; State for Foreign Affairs; Gbamisola Saraki, State for Solid Minerals; Ramatu Tijjani, State for Health; Sharon O. Ikeazo, State for Niger Delta; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, State for Power; Ukechukwu Ogah; State for Works; Tayo D. Alasoadura, State For Housing; Sunday Dare, State for Education; Zubairu Dada; State for Agriculture and Rural Development; Sa’adiya Umar Farouk, State for Labour and Employment; Abubakar D Aliyu, State for Budget and National Planning; Aliyu Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Communication; Emeka Nwajiuba, State for Industry, Trade and Investment and Goddy Jedy-Agba, State for Petroleum while Richard A. Adebayo would be Minister of State For Defense.

But in a reaction, the Nigerian Presidency asked the people to disregard any list of Ministers-Designate with assigned Portfolios being circulated on social media, as it does not emanate from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to twitter, the Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Hamad said “So someone makes a list of Ministers-Designate and assigned portfolio for them. The assigned list is now trending on WhatsApp as usual. DISREGARD any list pls. Portfolio will be announced by Mr. President after their inauguration as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.,” he said.