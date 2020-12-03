Lip services on security matters should stop — JNI hits FG

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto the head of The Jamatu Nasir Islam JNI, an umbrella body for Muslims said in a statement which was signed by its secretary general, Khalid Aliyu, lamenting at the high rate of insecurity in the country. Daily Times report.

“The wanton killings, acts of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, high rate of unemployment amongst the youths, rape and all forms of terrorisms have now become the ‘New Trend’ in our communities,” the statement read.

“Nigerians have become so much terrified, as nowhere is safe; the home, the farms and the roads. Bandits now rule in many communities, they set rules that must be obeyed.

“We call on the federal government to rise up to its responsibilities and do well beyond the traditional condemnation… lip service(s) on security matters should stop.

The group commiserated with the people of Borno state over the killing of farmers by the Boko Haram sect.

“For how long, would we continue to live a life in fear? For how long, can we continue to wait in vain? For how long, shall we continue to condemn acts of terrorism without any concerted efforts in ending it? For how long, would we continue to remain indolent? And for how long can we continue to remain hopeless in a precarious situation such as what we are in presently?” the statement read.

“Nigerians are desperately yearning for concrete actions. Thus, we call on government to; always identify with victims and places of attacks by being physically on ground to commiserate with the people.”

The Jamatu Nasir Islam (JNI) has accused the federal government of paying lip service to insecurity. And also for a collaboration with relevant security agencies “with a timeline to bringing an end or at best decapitate all security threats bedeviling the country and also mop small arms and light weapons”.The group asked Muslim clerics across the country to embark on special prayers.