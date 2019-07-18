Doosuur Iwambe

Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, has expressed displeasure over the absence of Kenyan musicians in Beyonce’s upcoming album ‘Lion King: The Gift’.

Describing the development as depressing, she said that Kenyans were supposed to be recognized in Beyonce’s new album.

Beyonce, on Tuesday, unveiled the track list of her new album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, which is the musical accompaniment to the new Disney Movie.

The album features six Nigerian pop stars including Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage as well as Ghana’s Shatta Wale.

Beyonce had given reasons for featuring Nigerian musicians in “Lion King” saying, she worked with the aforementioned artistes because she wanted to ensure that she worked with the best from Africa and not just sample sounds from Africa.

“I wished it to be genuine to what’s stunning concerning the music in Africa.

“We have type of created our personal style and I really feel just like the soundtrack is the primary soundtrack the place it turns into visible in your thoughts.

“The soundscape is extra than simply the music as a result of every tune tells the story of the movie.”

Reacting, Kimani expressed sadness over Beyonce’s selection, saying Kenyans were supposed to be recognized in the soundtrack.

“As much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans, the obvious exclusion of Kenyans/East Africans on this soundtrack is depressing.

“The movie was based on Kenya. That is fine. Our Queen forgot about us.

“We were not represented in her love letter to us. It hurts. That is all.

“You could at least had Lupita or Barack on the outro since we don’t have artists in East Africa.

“Rafiki, Simba and Nala are Kenyan,” she said in a tweet.