Lion can’t be caged, Fani-Kayode finally opens up on his alleged defection to APC

Fani-Kayode said in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 21, that over the last one week, millions of Nigerians have expressed concern about which direction he is going politically.

He said that some have gone out of their way to reach out to him and offered their counsel out of genuine love and concern, adding that, adding that others have not reached out to him but wrote or spoke out of ignorance, hate and malice.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that nobody can cage him politically.

Fani-Kayode said that some said they warned him and that he has fallen into a trap whilst others said his voice has been silenced, saying that he is a spy and that the development signals the end of his political career.

The statement read in part: “My response to them and others who have conjured up even stranger motivations and conspiracy theories when it comes to FFK is as follows.

To whom it may concern: spare me your crocodile tears and be rest assured that I am too big, too intelligent, too experienced and too forthright to fall into any trap.

“It is impossible to castrate a lion, render it impotent or silence its roar. I stand on all my beliefs, core values and principles.

I am the voice of the voiceless, I am a warrior, I fear nothing, I fear no-one, I am as constant as the northern star and I will always stand against evil.