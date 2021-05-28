Linda Ikeji TV, FirstBank, Unveil Second Season of First Class Material Docu-Series

By Mutiat Alli

Linda Ikeji TV, (LITV) a prime production and Broadcasting Company in Nigeria is partnering with First Bank, the leading financial institution in Africa for the production and broadcast of the second season of First-Class Material.

Following the successful production and broadcast of the first season of the Docuseries, the second season is billed to debut on all LITV and First Bank digital and social media platforms from 1st July 2021.

First Class Material is a documentary series which showcases the accomplishments of Nigerians in different fields of endeavour inspiring the next generation of creators and innovators.

All over the world, Nigerians are accomplishing great feats in different sectors of the economy, but not much information about these phenomenal attainments is in the public domain.

This innovative partnership will spotlight exploits of Nigerians in the Arts, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine, Politics, Academia etc, and serve as a beacon of inspiration to young people on career pathways.

Speaking on the TV show, Folake Ani-Mumuney, GH, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said;

“Spotlighting First Class Material is in line with First Bank’s commitment to enable and empower Nigerians to contribute to societal development and create positive impact. Like the first season which showcased exceptional individuals, the forthcoming season promises to share truly inspiring stories of great feats and accomplishments by some of the most unassuming of Nigerians, in country and dotted around the world.

Our goal is to inspire our youth and encourage them make informed choices, critical to securing their future whilst impacting mankind and society at large.”

Also speaking, the CEO of the Linda Ikeji Media group, Linda Ikeji said, “The onus is on us to tell our own story and redefine the narrative. This partnership with First Bank creates an excellent platform to showcase Nigeria to the world, as the extraordinary people that we truly are.”