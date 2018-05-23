Linda Ikeji slams Kemi Olunloyo, shares baby bump (Photo)

Nigerian Ace Blogger Linda Ikeji has debunked rumours that she is not pregnant wearing a prosthetic baby bump as a journalist, Kemi Olunloyo had said.

The blogger took to Instagram to call out the journalist and others who had doubted her success.

She also debunked Twitter User, Gbenga Gold’s claim that she doesn’t own a house on Banana Island in the post.

She wrote on her Instagram Page:

Here’s the next thing I want to address. Most of the people who know me will tell you that I have a heart of gold and maybe that’s why God never stops blessing me. This woman (you know who…lol) has been trolling me for years and calling me all sorts of unprintable names which I have never responded to. But when she cried out for help last year, despite the abuses I’ve gotten from her, I sent money to her account. I harbor no hate for anyone, no matter what.

And I swear I would have sent more money to her if people around me hadn’t stopped me. I just felt pity for her that she was languishing in prison and no one to help her. And not only did I send money (which I did privately and she made public), I called a few people I know to see what they could do to help bring her out of prison. No matter what, she is a woman, and I am all about women supporting women.

She wrote that I am wearing a prosthetic baby bump…lol. Like I could get away with that in Nigeria? And some folks actually believe it…lol. If I couldn’t have a child, I would proudly adopt. Proudly. I love children so much. But fortunately, God blessed me with a womb to carry my own child.

I was just hiding the baby bump until I got to my second trimester before letting you amazing people know. I could have continued hiding it to be honest but I just couldn’t keep calm…lol. I’ve had the easiest pregnancy with no swelling and no issues and I thank God.

Lastly, here’s something I want to say to everyone. I remember when I bought my house in Banana Island in 2015, many didn’t believe it. In fact one tweet said ‘If you believe that Linda Ikeji owns a home in Banana Island, I seriously doubt your higher institution certificate’. That’s how much they doubted God’s blessings…lol