Indonesia’s North sumatra Province witnessed a strange occurrence on Wednesday as lightning strikes a shepherd and 19 of his grazing buffaloes.

According to the Indonesian local report, Police said Sinto Habeyan, 23, was lighting a bonfire in a cattle barn in the Central Tapanuli district late Monday when lightning struck amid heavy rain, the Kompas daily reported.

Habeyan and the 19 buffaloes died immediately, district police chief Sukamat said.

“We never had an incident like this before in this area,” he said.