Lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty on course – Katagum

By Philip Clement

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum has reaffirmed that the Ministry and its Agencies committment to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

The Minister disclosed this during a courtesy visit to her by the 8th newly elected executive members of Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) led by its Chairman Mr. Fredrick Idehai in her office in Abuja.

The Minister, who doubles as the Chairman of the Delivery Unit set up to ensure that the Ministry and its Agencies focused on the implementation of the priority areas of the present Administration, stated that the two Ministers are working assiduously to move the Ministry and its Agencies forward.

Amb. Katagum appreciated the support of the Media in publicizing the Ministry’s activities, stressing that, “There is a lot of issues you need to plan before it comes to the level of media, We have been working, we have done several Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinics with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, we have been planning the shared facilities in Benue, Lagos and other states.”