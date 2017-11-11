Mike Aremu, Segun Obe, others lights up The Great’s “Next Level” album concert

…..As Abraham Great celebrates 40th Birthday in UK

It was glitz and glamour in the UK as renowned Nigerian born UK based pastor, music director, singer, writer and business magnate, Abraham Great celebrates his 40th Birthday in style

The event tagged 40fication For Your Glorification was attended by Mike Aremu, Segun Obey, seasoned comedian “MC Saco”, and the Okocha’s amongst others. While Mike Aremu and Segun Obey performed and dazzled with Abraham Great and Queen Great on stage, MC Saco was on hand as the host and also delivered some aesthetic jokes to the delight of the attendees.

Abraham Great who has spent most of his life serving and helping people by adding values is the Director and founder of Golden Pen Publishing which is a division of Golden Pen Ltd in United Kingdom and has published over 40 books. The family owns several other businesses from advocacy to transportation, consultancy, properties and education.

The event,“40fication For Your Glorification” was also used to launch the sophomore “Next Level” Gospel album by the Greats, a music group comprising of Abraham Great himself and his super talented and harmonious wife Queen Great.

The Next Level album is a 10-tracker power packed gospel album produced by the veteran music producer, Wole Oni and featured collaborations with multiple award winning Saxophonist, Mike Aremu, Segun Obe, Agboola Shadare, Isaac Gerald and Pastor Gabriel Eziachi.

Mutiat Alli