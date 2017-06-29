Kemi Lala-Akindoju: What makes a good movie is the quality of the script

It was fun working with veterans on set-Kemi Lala-Akindoju

Kemi Lala Akindoju is a talented Nollywood actress. Although, she started as a stage actress some years ago, Kemi has over the years grown to become a producer, a casting director and a drama instructor. She has featured in a number of movies including The CEO, Alanpoza, and Dazzling Mirage and several stage performances. In 2010, she won the Actor of the Year Award and later went on to win the African Trailbrailzer Award which has put her career in the limelight; ever since Kemi has never relented in associating herself in positive drives. In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, Kemi talks more about her role in the coming movie ‘ Banana Island Ghost’, her thought on what makes a good movie and other projects amongst others.

What role did you play in Banana Island Ghost?

I played Ijeoma’s (Chigul) class teacher when she was younger, so I’m in her flashback

How exciting was it for you on the set of movie?

Very, very exciting. The teacher is an interesting character, very anointed. She talks like she sees and she was against Ijeoma’s dreams. She was the one that cursed Ijeoma by telling her she will never have a house in banana island and it was that anger that Ijeoma had that kept her going till she gets older that she has a house in banana island

What attracted you to the script?

The story line and the brain behind it. BB Sasore is somebody I really love and anything from his stables comes out really good. Perhaps what makes any good movie is the quality of the script as that is what makes you and your production stands out.

Have you worked with him before?

In formerly yes, but he is also a friend, colleague and we were actually sharing ideas, I like his head, I like what comes out of his mind. So anything BB is doing is something I will love to do without being asked.

It was exciting because this is like an adventure, so for me it was also an opportunity for me to be part of something that gets everyone’s attention. And to be with a winning team, I mean seeing the script I was excited and it’s something I will be willing to do over and all over again.

Was there a particular role you would have loved to play aside from the class teacher’s role?

Yes, that would be the Indian Ninja

Why the Indian Ninja?

Because its different, something else, playing somebody else from another, and the script didn’t have too many roles for it, So I would have loved to play the Indian Ninja if there was another.

Going through the thriller of the movie we saw lot of stunts, and some fantastic moves, do you think that’s the main thing now in Nigeria movies?

No, I have not seen too many films with stunts, I mean Eric does action and stunts very well, but I think people are trying to do something else, trying to grow, trying to be different and it must be encouraged and recommended. But I just see it as growth, making you to do something differently.

Let’s talk about the lead actress Chioma, A lot of people know her for her comic things and now seeing her act in a play full-length movie,; for you how will rate her performance and delivery?

In 2015 I actually cast Chioma in a play that I was producing, so I already knew her as an actress and in 2007 I met her in acting. So I know she was an actress, so I always wish she gets platform to express herself because she is multi-talented and when I do the play it was very easy to cast her in the play because I was like great that’s an opportunity for her, and I was more excited for her, I think she did justice to it.

So how do you feel working with veterans on set with the likes of Bimbo Manuel and Saidi Balogun?

Like I said earlier being in good company is good business, it’s exciting to be casting in the same movie with them, to be in the same production as them. And you can’t even know they blends in and that’s something to learn from them.

What’s new about Lala?

That will definitely be Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G)

Aside B.I.G, what other product are you working on?

Well maybe not working on; there is a film to be released and it’s titled Ajuwaya and its set to be released in July, so you have to look out for it. Then new film to be shot, there is a film called potato Potash. It’s a Nigeria- Ghana collaboration. The film just came out of Cannes and straight to South Africa and it’s on its way to Africa that is in July and August.