AY set return to cinema with ‘Accidental Spy’

…..As movie debut Dec 1, 2017

After a successful venture into movie production and making major landmark with a box office hit, talented entertainer, Ayo Makun is set to hit the December 1, 2017 with a new movie titled ‘Accidental Spy’

A co-production of Peekaboo Productions and Corporate World Entertainment, the movie was shot on location in Lagos, London and Amsterdam.

The Accidental Spy tells the story of IT specialist, Emmanuel Prince, who gets blindsided by his cheating girlfriend. When Prince travels to London and signs up for a reality show to take his mind off his recent woes, he unwittingly gets caught in the middle of a plot by a powerful Nigerian criminal cartel.

The film sees AY and Ramsey Nouah, the award-winning duo from 30 Days in Atlanta back in the saddle.

The film also features a diversely talented cast, including Alibaba , Emma Oh My God , Rahama Sadau , David Jones David (Hotel Majestic), Bucci Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Hollywood actor, Miguel Nunez Jr. , South African star, Thenjiwe Moseley , and British debutante, Christine Allado, to name a few.

Lead writer and producer, Darlington Abuda had this to say about his latest creation: “The Accidental Spy is a labour of love and I can’t think of a better way to enter the December festive season. I am indeed elated by the fact that movie-lovers across Nigeria and in various other territories are going to enjoy this potpourri of love, laughter and action.

He added, ”We shot the movie with the mindset of giving Nigerians an awesome cinematic experience. I’ve always wanted to make a film in London. It’s obviously one of the great cities of the world, and when you make a film in a foreign city you get a chance to really experience and imbibe their culture.”

Mutiat Alli