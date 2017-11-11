AFRIMA 2017: DStv and GOtv to screen award live tomorrow

Ahead of 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Multichoice has announced that it will be broadcasting all events from the AFRIMA calendar and especially the award which is expected to hold tomorrow Sunday Nov. 12, 2017 at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites Victoria Island.

The Awards will however be screened live on DStv channel 198 to Premium, Compact, Compact +, Family and Access customers; and also on GOtv Max and GOtv plus Channel 29.

AFRIMA is one of the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent. The awards, which are in their 4th year, will be held in Nigeria, which has been the host city since 2014 and will be co-hosted by multi-award winning artist and composer, Akon and one of Cameroon’s biggest entertainment personality and host Sophy.

“This is the first time that we have screened these spectacular awards live on our platforms. We hope to be able to keep showcasing these awards in the future, so that we are part of celebrating the amazing musical talent that we have in our continent,” said Martin Mabutho, the General Manager, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Nominees in over 33 regional and continental categories are battling it out for the coveted AFRIMA 23.9 karat gold-plated trophy. These include the AFRIMA Legend Award and Music/Entertainment Journalist of the Year award. Well-known sensational African music names on the AFRIMA nominees list include: Becca ft Patoranking (Ghana), Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) in the Best Female in West Africa Category; Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Davido (Nigeria), Fally Ipupa (DRC) in the Artiste of the Year Category; Darassa (Tanzania), Ebony (Ghana), The Dogg (Namibia) and Nyashiki (Kenya) in the African Fans Favourite Category. Artists vying for Album of the Year include Angola’s Anselmo Ralph, Dark suburb (Ghana), Wizkid (Nigeria), Hugh Masekela (South Africa) and more

Other categories include Best African Jazz, Best African Pop, Best African Reggae, Ragga Dancehall, Most Promising Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Video of the Year. Past winners have included Sally Boss madam (Namibia) – Best Female in Southern Africa, Kuseim (Uganda) Producer of the Year, VVIP (Ghana) – Video of the Year, Flavour (Nigeria) – Best Male in West Africa and Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) for Best Male in East Africa.

Mutiat Alli