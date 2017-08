Banke Meshida Lawal popularly known as BM PRO made her debut into the beauty industry straight after her university she is popular for her flawless make up looks she ventured into makeup with the aim of beautifying people she has worked with so many people or prominence such as Mariam Babaginda to the First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the likes of Halima Abubakar, Abimbola Fashola and Oluremi Tinubu.