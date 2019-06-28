Liberal values embraced by many in Western nations have been destabilizing and clash with the best interests of most citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Thursday.

In a discussion with Britain’s Financial Times, Putin said liberal policies are “obsolete,” and he pointed to Western immigration policies as a prime example, according to Reuters.

“The liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. The migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants must be protected,” Putin told the FT, according to the report.

“What rights are these?” he asked. “Every crime must have its punishment.”

Putin added that he didn’t agree with the West’s embrace of homosexuality and gender issues.

“Traditional values are more stable and more important for millions of people than this liberal idea, which, in my opinion, is really ceasing to exist,” the Russian leader said, according to Reuters.

On Friday, Putin met face-to-face with President Trump at the G-20 Summit in Japan. It was the first sit-down between the two leaders since the release of the Mueller report on allegations of meddling by the Russians in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.