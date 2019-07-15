An accountant and management expert, Mallam Yusuf Abdullahi, says local governments need autonomy and effective revenue generation to enable them function effectively as a tier of government.

Abdullahi said this in Ilorin while speaking at the launch of a book he authored titled: “Ways to achieve effective revenue generation in the local government system – Kwara state in perspective.”

The author who rose from a revenue officer in the local government system to the position of treasurer, expressed regrets that local councils have failed to tap into potential areas for revenue generation at the grassroots.

According to him, most of the local governments in the state rely largely on allocation from the federation account. This, he said, was not too good as oil was failing in the world as a source of revenue.

“I don’t want the little experience I have gathered over the years in revenue generation to die with me. I want the present generation and the ones yet unborn to benefit from it, learn from it and build on it so that they can implement the recommendations.

“There is a need to diversify into other sources of revenue. We have solid minerals in Kwara, agriculture is there and tourist attractions can also fetch the system revenue,” he said.

Abdullahi, who is currently a director of finance at the Kwara state Local Government Service Commission, condemned the engagement of consultants for revenue collection in some local governments in the state.

He said that there were competent hands in the system that can coordinate revenue generation better and advised state governments not to usurp the constitutional powers of local governments in areas of revenue collection.

“There is no need for any state government to collect revenue on behalf of local governments. It is specified in the constitution the areas of revenue collection for the two governments,” he stated.

He however, urged local governments to raise the level of infrastructure development at the grassroots to encourage voluntary revenue payments.