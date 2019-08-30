Ladesope Ladelokun

As part of its range of smart kitchen solutions, LG Electronics says its InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerators were designed to promote a sustainable lifestyle of its consumers.

The global electronics producing company explained that the products are equipped with a sleek mirrored glass panel that lights up with two knocks, which allow users to check inside the easy access compartment without opening the door – preventing cold air loss by up to 41 per cent.

LG Electronics, also, noted that the advanced refrigerators were designed to minimize cold air loss and food wastages.

The firm added that the food wastage in homes can now be reduced with smart home appliances, such as LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerators, because once opened, the conventional refrigerator can take 1-2 hours to regain maximum cooling level, affecting food located inside.

The Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr Hari Elluru said, “With less frequent temperature fluctuations, items such as fruit, vegetables and dairy products can remain fresher for longer.

The refrigerator also features the Hygiene Fresh+™ technology, which automatically cleans and purifies its internal air. Its five-stage filtering system is certified by Intertek, removing up to 99.999per cent of bacteria and with it, minimizing odours.

“Whilst traditional refrigerator compressors adopt a circular movement with 4 friction points, they can result in consuming excess energy and parts are more prone to wear.

LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor has revolutionized the core of the InstaView refrigerator, with just 1 friction point, resulting in added durability, the ability to cool faster, using less energy and emitting 25 per cent less noise.”

He added that product provides the ultimate convenience for homeowners, as the smart storage system makes it easy to group certain types of food together, while consumers can also control their refrigerator with their smartphones via LG’s Smart ThinQ™ app.

According to him, the dedicated application enables users to control the temperature of their refrigerator and enjoy a range of added benefits, such as deploying express freezing.

The express freezing function helps cool items faster, keeping items such as ice cream, fish and meat in their best condition. Smart ThinQ™ can also be used to operate the Hygiene Fresh+™’s power mode – refreshing air at an accelerated rate, every hour.

“Over the years, LG’s forward-thinking smart technology has helped families overcome challenges of food wastage and spoilage – promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

“With the technological innovations found in the InstaView Door-in-Door™, consumers can now confidently buy fresh ingredients for healthy meals without having to worry about preservation and storage”, he stated.